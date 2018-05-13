EL CENTRO, Calif. — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake has rattled the Southern California desert.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake on Saturday was centered about 27 miles (43 kilometers) northwest of El Centro in the desert near the Arizona border.
It struck in the early evening. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
