WASHINGTON — Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac hyperextended his left knee early in the first quarter Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.
Isaac collided with Washington's Bradley Beal with 9:57 left in the first quarter and was taken off the court on a stretcher. The Magic say Isaac will have an MRI in Orlando on Thursday.
Issac entered the game averaging 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.52 blocks.
