ORLANDO, Fla. — Jimmy Butler had 14 points in his Philadelphia debut, but the 76ers collapsed late and lost to Orlando 111-106 after Terrence Ross hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds left that helped the Magic finish off a big comeback Wednesday night.

Orlando scored 21 straight points in the fourth quarter, then held the 76ers without a field goal over the final 3 1/2 minutes.

Nikola Vucevic had 30 points for the Magic, including two free throws with 5.8 seconds remaining.

Joel Embiid finished with a triple-double of 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the 76ers, who lost for the seventh time in nine road games. J.J. Redick led Philadelphia with 22 points but committed two turnovers in the final 31 seconds.

Butler played 33 minutes and shot 6 for 12 from the field. The four-time All-Star was acquired Monday from Minnesota in a five-player trade.

Vucevic scored 19 points in the first half to help Orlando come back from a 10-point deficit and lead 53-52 at the break.

Two baskets by Redick during a 10-2 run early in the third quarter put Philadelphia up 62-60.

Embiid then made a play that turned the game sharply in the 76ers' favor for a while. After having the ball stolen from him by Magic forward Wes Iwundu, the 7-footer chased Iwundu down the court and blocked his layup attempt from behind.

Philadelphia led 92-76 before the Magic scored 21 consecutive points. They took a five-point lead on a jumper by Jonathon Simmons.

Wilson Chandler ended the 76ers' scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes with a short baseline floater. Mike Muscala hit a 3-pointer for their final field goal with 3:33 remaining.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid made all three of his 3-pointers in the first 4:09 of the game. ... Ben Simmons is 23 for 28 (.821) from the foul line at home, and 22 for 44 (.500) on the road.

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac played 16 minutes after missing six games with a sprained right ankle. ... By winning for the fifth time in seven games, the Magic broke a four-game losing streak against the 76ers.

UP NEXT

76ers: Home against Utah on Friday night.

Magic: Home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.