PHOENIX — Arizona health officials have launched an investigation after maggots were found under a patient's bandage at the same health care facility where an incapacitate woman was raped and gave birth in 2018.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is investigating a Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix where maggots were discovered earlier this week near a surgical incision beneath a patient's gauze bandage.

A Hacienda spokesman told the Associated Press that the facility is the same location where an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth in 2018. A nurse who worked at the facility has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The patient was taken to a hospital after the fly larvae were spotted, Hacienda told KPNX-TV, which first reported the maggots.