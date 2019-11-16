– High on a bluff overlooking the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Adele Chiasson no longer ventures into her backyard for a simple reason: It is falling into the sea.

“I’m afraid to go out there,” the widow said, nodding toward the 70-foot-tall, red sandstone cliffs. “You never know when a section will fall off.”

Decades ago, when she and her husband moved to this modest house with its majestic views, they never imagined a vanishing coastline might drive them away. But the sea long ago claimed the ground where their children once played. Two of her neighbor’s homes have been moved inland.

The more than 12,000 residents of this Canadian archipelago are facing more gut-wrenching choices, as extreme climate change transforms the land and water around them. Season after season, storm after storm, it is becoming clearer that the sea, which has always sustained these islands, is now their greatest threat.

A Washington Post examination of the world’s fastest-warming places found that the Magdalen Islands, as they are known in English, have warmed 2.3 degrees Celsius (4.2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the late 19th century, twice the global average. That has fueled freezing and thawing cycles that wreak havoc on the famously fragile sandstone cliffs.

The sea ice that used to encase the islands most winters, shielding them from the brunt of fierce storms and pounding waves, is shrinking at a rate of about 555 square miles annually, data show. That’s a swath of ice larger than Los Angeles.

Over the next year, officials will also surrender the vacation cottages to the encroaching sea. One resident said “it used to be all ice. Now … it’s just the ocean.”

Even as that natural defense collapses, sea levels have been rising at a rate roughly twice the global norm in recent years, researchers say. The result is an escalating battle against erosion and flooding — one that a growing number of coastal populations face.

In the Magdalen Islands, the consequences are unmistakable: Some parts of the shoreline have lost as much as 14 feet per year to the sea over the past decade. Key roads face perpetual risk of washing out. The hospital and the city hall sit alarmingly close to deteriorating cliffs. Rising waters threaten to contaminate aquifers used for drinking water. And each year, the sea inches closer to more homes and businesses.

Guillaume Marie, a geography professor at the University of Quebec at Rimouski, said the islands’ inhabitants are pioneers of a sort. “In Quebec, it’s clearly the most vulnerable place,” he said. “They are the first ones who are facing these kinds of problems.”

Residents remember the ice. “It used to be all ice, as far as the eye could see. … Now you look out, and it’s just the ocean,” said Geraldine Burke, 72.

Now they worry their children and grandchildren will inherit a far different place than the one they have known. And as the growing problems threaten fragile infrastructure, officials spend their days figuring out how to try to hold back the encroaching sea — and where to simply surrender to it.

While year-to-year variability exists, the amount of sea ice that blankets the Gulf of St. Lawrence is shrinking at a rate of roughly 12% per decade, according to data from the National Snow and Ice Data Center.

Crews continue to try to hold the swelling waters at bay as Adele Chiasson sits in her house atop the bluff, hoping the cliffs keep their distance. She tried to sell, but there were no takers. Like other Madelinots, she is left to wait and worry, to hope and to carry on.

As Serge Bourgeois, 53, the planning director for Iles-de-la-Madeleine, said, “Nous sommes entourés par l’océan. Il n’y a nulle part où se cacher.”

We are surrounded by the ocean. There is nowhere to hide.