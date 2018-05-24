LOS ANGELES — Kenta Maeda tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning and struck out a season-high 12 to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the NL West-leading Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Wednesday night for their second straight series win.
The Japanese right-hander didn't give up a hit until the fifth inning, when Ian Desmond singled to right with one out. Maeda (4-3) walked four over 6 2/3 innings in earning just his second win since April 18.
The Dodgers took two of three from the Rockies, outscoring them 9-5 to improve to 10-14 at home. Los Angeles has won six of seven, including a three-game sweep at Washington last weekend.
Maeda struck out the side in the fourth and struck out four in a row over the sixth and seventh innings. He was removed after giving up a two-out walk to Chris Iannetta in the seventh, having thrown a season-high 111 pitches.
Kenley Jansen struck out three and allowed a single to Trevor Story in the ninth for his 10th save.
Reliever Scott Alexander gave up the only other hit by the Rockies on a single to Charlie Blackmon in the eighth.
The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Logan Forsythe had a ground-rule RBI double to left field and Yasiel Puig added an RBI when he grounded into a fielder's choice to shortstop.
Matt Kemp added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Trailing 3-0, the Rockies had runners on first and third in the sixth. Charlie Blackmon walked before David Dahl lined a single to right with one out. Maeda got Nolan Arenado and Gerardo Parra on back-to-back swinging strikes to end the threat.
Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (4-5) gave up three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out three and walked three.
The heart of Colorado's order failed to generate much offense. Dahl went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts, Arenado had three strikeouts and a walk, and Parra was 1 for 4 with three strikeouts.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (left biceps tendinitis) threw a bullpen session that manager Dave Roberts said went well.
UP NEXT
Rockies: They return home to open a three-game series Friday against Cincinnati. RHP Jon Gray (4-6, 5.34 ERA) starts. He's coming off a season-low 3 2/3 innings while giving up five runs and nine hits in his last start on May 19 at San Francisco.
Dodgers: After an off-day, RHP Ross Stripling (1-1, 2.08) takes the mound Friday in the series opener against the Padres. He is 1-3 with a 4.05 ERA in eight career games against San Diego.
