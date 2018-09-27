LONDON — Madrid will host the first two finals of the newly-transformed Davis Cup.
Beginning next year, the top team event in men's tennis will be played as an 18-team, season-ending tournament at a neutral site.
Teams will play one week in February to advance to the final in November, which the International Tennis Federation says will be played at the La Caja Magica in the Spanish capital in 2019 and 2020.
Defending champion France will host Croatia in the last Davis Cup final in the current year-long format from Nov. 23-25 in Lille.
