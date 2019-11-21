MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating two overnight shootings, include one which injured a woman who was struck by a stray bullet in the bedroom of her home.
Authorities say the woman is expected to be OK. Her two children who were with her at the time were not injured. Police say the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and two people in a nearby yard appeared to be targeted.
WISC-TV reports investigators are working to find out if a shooting about an hour earlier is connected. Police say a specific house appeared to be targeted. A resident of a nearby home reported a bullet had gone through some interior walls of his home. No one was hurt.
