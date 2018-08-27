MADISON, Wis. — Police are looking for two men who held a woman at gunpoint during an early morning home invasion in Madison.
WMTV reports that the two men armed with handguns kicked in the side door to the residence to gain entry. Police say one held the woman at gunpoint while the other ransacked the residence.
Three sleeping children were inside the home at the time. No one was hurt.
Police believe it was a targeted robbery and not a random event.
