MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating the city's second homicide of 2020.
Police and other emergency responders were called Saturday afternoon about someone who was shot. Officers arrived and found a man who was dead. He has not been positively identified.
Police don't believe the death was random.
Last month, a 20-year-old Chicago man was fatally shot at a Madison apartment.
Madison recorded four homicides in 2019, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
