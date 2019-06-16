MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman who fell into a pond.
Police Chief Mike Koval says the victim's boyfriend called around 8:30 Saturday night to report he was unable to pull her out of the pond. Rescuers arrived within minutes and gave the woman CPR, but could not revive her.
The woman's name has not been released.
