MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have identified a man and a woman who were found dead in a home over the weekend.
The bodies of 34-year-old Sherry Waller and 39-year-old James Sykes were found Saturday. A gun was found at the scene, and the Dane County medical examiner says preliminary autopsy results indicate both died of gunshot wounds.
Police say Waller and Sykes knew one another and there is no threat to the public. They did not immediately comment further on how the two died.
