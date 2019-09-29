MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says he is retiring.
Koval made the announcement Sunday on his daily blog , saying that effective Monday Assistant Chief Vic Wahl will be interim chief until the city hires a permanent replacement.
Koval said in his blog he spent his entire career as a police officer, except for two years in the FBI. His career began in 1983.
Koval, a lifelong Madison resident, recalled that during his career he was shot at twice, bitten, spat upon, sued, and also received death threats. But he added that he also saw a lot of positive things, like "wayward kids and families embraced and helped by cops." He says he also witnessed acts of valor and selfless service.
