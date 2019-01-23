MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a casino near Wisconsin Dells.
Authorities say the 68-year-old suspect was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday outside an eastside business in Madison. A plow driver saw the man being dropped off near the business and called police since it seemed suspicious.
Officers found footprints in the snow leading up to the door of the business, Pulvermacher Cartage, but found the suspect hiding behind some bushes. He is wanted for fatally stabbing 88-year-old Harold Johnson, of Portage, in his car outside the Ho-Chunk casino Jan. 13.
