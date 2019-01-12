MADISON, Wis. — Madison's mayor is proposing to provide $165,000 for extra security at an apartment complex for homeless families.
The State Journal reports that the Tree Lane apartments have provided permanent housing for 45 of the city's neediest homeless families, but police have responded to numerous incidents including gunfire, the arrest of a person for an attempted homicide at another location, fights and more.
Mayor Paul Soglin says "a combination of factors" call for additional security for residents and the neighborhood. He calls it "a very reasonable expectation."
Officials with Heartland Housing, which built the $11.7 million facility, say a majority of the residents have adjusted to their homes and the group welcomes assistance from the city.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.