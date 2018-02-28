MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is facing three charges after investigators say they found items in his apartment that are used to make explosive devices.

The State Journal reports that Brian Campbell is charged by complaint with second-degree reckless endangerment, possession of improvised explosives and misdemeanor bail jumping.

An federal agent says she saw items in Campbell's apartment that were consistent with the intent to make homemade explosive devices, including a number of chemical liquids and powders, along with short sections of steel pipe with threaded end caps, and an explosive called urea nitrate.

The entire apartment building was evacuated during the search.

In an interview with police, Campbell denied that he was making or modifying fireworks. He admitted that he visited chemistry-related websites and accessed journals about energetic compounds and explosives.