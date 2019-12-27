MADISON, Wis. —

Bail is set at $1 million for a Madison man accused of fatally shooting his sister at her home on Christmas Eve.

Joseph Green, 57, was charged Friday with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 63-year-old Sheila Green of Madison.

According to the complaint, after allegedly shooting his sister, Joseph Green called 911, went back to his apartment, dropped the gun in a trash bin outside the building, then waited for police to arrive.

The 911 caller said, "My sister needs an ambulance immediately" before hanging up.

Police say there were no signs of a struggle at Sheila Green's home. Police don't say why Green would have shot his sister, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Green appeared in court Friday afternoon and remains in jail. A state assistant public defender who appeared with Green in court did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

The killing is the fourth reported homicide in Madison this year.