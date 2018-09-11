A video surfaced online Tuesday that shows the police chief of Madison Lake, Minn., population 1,017, complaining about non-English speakers at Yellowstone Park this summer, apparently while on vacation.

Chief Daniel Bunde turned on his cellphone camera while sitting with others at the national park and, after telling his viewers where he was, turned the camera around to catch bits of the conversations going on around him.

“All I hear is blablablablabla,” he said. He tips his head forward a few times to show the “Veteran” baseball cap he’s wearing, before signing off with, “Wake up, America.”

Bunde didn’t respond to a phone call or email Tuesday, but the Madison Lake city administrator told a Mankato TV station that he spoke with Bunde and didn’t want to pursue the issue any further.

Administrator Curt Kephart added that the anonymous tipster who sent the video to the Madison Lake City Hall and KEYC in Mankato should be cautious before making judgments about Bunde.

“Be very cautious before we call people racist,” Kephart told the TV station.

Kephart didn’t return a phone call Tuesday.

Madison Lake is located about 80 miles southwest of the Twin Cities.