– Novak Djokovic moved a step closer to a third U.S. Open championship and 14th Grand Slam title overall by eliminating 55th-ranked John Millman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday night.

The No. 6-seeded Djokovic reached the tournament's semifinals for an 11th appearance in a row. He sat out last year because of an injured right elbow.

Djokovic, who won Wimbledon in July, had been drawn to face Roger Federer in the quarterfinals. But Millman scuttled that showdown by stunning the 20-time Grand Slam champ in four sets in the fourth round.

Against Djokovic, Millman sought permission for a wardrobe change at 2-2 in the second set. It was odd enough to see a player be allowed to do that during, instead of after, a set, but even odder for it to happen after an even number of games, rather than at an odd-game changeover.

"I was struggling. He was struggling. We were all sweating. Changing a lot of T-shirts, shorts," said Djokovic. "Just trying to find a way to hang in there."

Managing her emotions

Madison Keys was part of an all-American women's semifinals last year at the U.S. Open. On Wednesday night, she became the only one of last year's final four to book a return trip, beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-4, 6-3 in a women's quarterfinal.

Keys, 23, has been calm, composed and confident throughout her tournament, and acknowledged she had grown "better managing my emotions once it gets to this part."

"Knowing that everything is going to be probably more amped up, and not shying away from those but just really being honest about it and talking about it," she added. "Just, you know, embracing the moment. Just trying to remind myself to actually have fun and enjoy the experience."

Keys has now reached three semifinals in the past five Grand Slam events, more than anyone in the women's game.

News services