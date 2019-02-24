Blake defender Madeline Wethington was honored Sunday with the 2019 Ms. Hockey award, given to the state’s top senior girls’ hockey player.

In 28 games this season Wethington scored 21 goals and had 32 assists. In her high school career she helped the Bears win three state championships and amassed 150 career points. She also played on three women’s world championship teams.

Wethington, who has committed to play at Minnesota next year, also was recently named as the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year.

The other Ms. Hockey finalists were forwards CC Bowlby of Edina, Izzy Daniel of Blake and Kelsey King of Elk River/Zimmerman, and defender Kaitlyn Kotlowski of Warroad.

Calla Frank of White Bear Lake was honored with the 2019 Senior Goalie of the Year awards.

The awards, given at the Ms. Hockey awards banquet in St. Paul, are sponsored by Let’s Play Hockey, the Minnesota Wild, GoodWood Hockey and OS Hockey.

Check back later for more.