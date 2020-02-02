Maddie Rooney made 35 saves as Minnesota Duluth earned a series split by defeating the Gophers women’s hockey team 2-0 on Saturday at Ridder Arena.

The Bulldogs (13-9-4, 8-7-3-2 WCHA) turned the tables on the Gophers (21-5-3, 13-5-2-1) after losing 5-0 on Friday night.

Just as an announced crowd of 2,967 was settling in, Gabbie Hughes made it 1-0 for UMD 1:28 into the first period. Sydney Brodt scored the game’s other goal in the second period.

Hughes has seven goals and seven assists in 10 career games against the Gophers.

“Tough result here,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “I’m proud of our team and the way we competed tonight. We ran into an incredibly hot goaltender — Maddie played really well. We put 35 quality shots up on her, and she made it look easy here tonight.”

Rooney made 80 saves on the weekend. It was her fourth shutout of the season and the 13th of her career.

The Gophers had not been shut out all season before being blanked twice in the past two weeks.

Both teams were 0-for-5 on the power play.