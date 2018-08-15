NEW YORK — Macy's is raising its annual profit forecast as the department store reported an unexpected increase in a key sales measure.
The department store chain has now reported its third straight quarter of higher sales at existing stores after a three-year slump, though the sales momentum slowed.
The company said it earned $166 million, or 53 cents per share, for the quarter. That compares with $111 million, or 36 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Sales fell slightly to $5.57 billion from $5.64 billion.
Analysts were expecting profit of 50 cents on sales of $5.5 billion.
Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 0.5 percent, slower than the 4.2 percent increase in the prior quarter.
Like many department stores, Macy's is reinventing itself as shoppers move online.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.