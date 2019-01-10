NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Macy's Inc., down $5.61 to $26.11
The department store cut its annual forecasts and said sales weakened in mid-December.
American Airlines Group Inc., down $1.38 to $32.04
The airline said its fourth-quarter revenue will be at the low end of its estimates.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $2.03 to $14.29
The home goods retailer gave a more optimistic forecast, saying it expects earnings to start growing in 2020.
NRG Energy Inc., up 86 cents to $40.41
Utility stocks rose as companies with businesses more closely tied to economic growth took losses.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down 37 cents to $72.05
Energy company stocks dipped as the recent rally in oil prices lost steam.
Kohl's Corp., down $3.36 to $66.54
The retailer said its holiday season sales grew at a slower pace than they did a year ago.
L Brands Inc., down $1.24 to $26.99
The retailer said sales at Victoria's Secret slumped in December.
Pfizer Inc., down $1.03 to $42.31
Pharmaceutical company stocks slid as congressional Democrats introduced a plan to reduce drug prices.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.