NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Macy's Inc., down $6.67 to $35.15
The retailer raised its annual forecasts but said its sales slipped in the second quarter.
JD.com Inc., down $1.51 to $32.36
Technology companies slumped after Tencent, the most valuable Chinese technology company, said its profit fell in the second quarter.
Energen Corp., up $2.06 to $75.20
The oil and gas company agreed to be bought by Diamondback Energy for about $9 billion in stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., up 77 to $52.80
Utility companies, which pay big dividends, rose as bond yields dropped.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.14 to $13.66
Mining companies fell along with metals prices, with copper falling to its lowest price in a year.
Chevron Corp., down $4.64 to $117.94
Energy company stocks tumbled as oil prices turned lower.
Canopy Growth Corp., up $7.49 to $32.11
Wine and beer maker Constellation Brands increased its investment in the cannabis company by $4 billion.
KMG Chemicals Inc., up $10.13 to $76.97
The chemical and materials maker is being acquired by Cabot Microelectronics for $1.23 billion.
