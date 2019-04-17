– Days after a fire tore through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France on Wednesday started to focus on reconstruction, with President Emmanuel Macron having set the ambitious goal of rebuilding the Gothic landmark within five years and donations pouring in from around the world.

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said after a special Cabinet meeting Wednesday that the government would organize an international architecture competition to design a spire after Notre Dame's own collapsed in the fire Monday and crashed through the cathedral's vaulted ceiling. But he said it remained uncertain whether the lost spire — which was added in the 19th century — would be replaced.

He added that the five-year goal to rebuild the cathedral was "obviously an immense challenge," but also "a historical responsibility."

The office of the presidency said in a statement later Wednesday that Macron was not opposed to "a contemporary architectural gesture" for rebuilding the spire.

Individuals, companies and institutions have so far donated or pledged 845 million euros, about $950 million, to rebuild the damaged cathedral, which has stood for more than eight centuries. On Tuesday, the government set up an online portal pointing to four official organizations and foundations that are collecting donations.

"Each euro that is given for the reconstruction of Notre Dame will be used for that, and nothing else," Philippe said.

Next week, the government was scheduled to present a bill to give the donation campaign a legal framework, which would ensure security and transparency, Philippe said. The legislation would also create tax deductions for French citizens who contribute less than 1,000 euros to the reconstruction effort.

Philippe also said that the relics and artwork that firefighters had scrambled to save from the fire were transferred to the Louvre museum from Paris City Hall, where emergency workers placed them for safekeeping in the immediate aftermath of the fire.