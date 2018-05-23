PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to resume cooperation between France and Rwanda even though relations between the two countries are not yet fully normalized.

Following a meeting Wednesday in Paris with Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame, Macron said "what's important is to build the future" through a pragmatic approach.

Relations have been strained in recent years over Rwanda's accusations of French complicity in its 1994 genocide, which France denies.

France has had no ambassador to Rwanda since the diplomatic tensions peaked in 2015.

Macron said he will support the candidacy of Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo to the head of the International Organization of La Francophonie, a group of French-speaking countries.

Kagame, who currently chairs the African Union, said they discussed peace and security issues on the African continent.