BEIJING — Visiting French President Emmanuel Macron says he will ask Chinese leaders to form a partnership to fight climate change and support African development.
In a speech Monday in the western city of Xi'an, Macron said he would propose to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, a joint "year of ecological transition" to mobilize the two countries' governments and companies.
A series of commercial agreements are due to be signed during Macron's official visit, and the two governments are expected to announce a Franco-Chinese investment fund of more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).
Macron said France could help, especially in Africa, with a Chinese-led initiative to build a "new Silk Road" of railways, ports and other infrastructure across Asia and Europe.
