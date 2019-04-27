Backyard basketball hotshots have something to look forward to in June — the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament will return to St. Paul.

The two-day, double-elimination tournament was last in St. Paul in 2014, said Erich Mische, executive director of Spare Key, a nonprofit that is organizing the event. The nationwide tournament had been held in St. Paul from 1998 through 2007.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association and Spare Key, which provides financial assistance to families facing a medical crisis.

Mische said he has signed a three-year contract with Gus Macker officials.

The tournament is scheduled for June 15-16. Teams, officials and tournament volunteers can register at macker.com. Cost is $160 per 4-person team. Teams are computer-matched into male and female divisions and by age and skill level. There are also brackets for teams that use wheelchairs and for players with disabilities, Mische said.

“We’re hoping to create an additional summer event in St. Paul,” he said.