LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Armed with a record extension after a blockbuster trade, Khalil Mack is looking forward to a fresh start with the Chicago Bears.

The two-time All-Pro says he is "glad I'm here" and "blessed" after a contract holdout with the Oakland Raiders ended with the star pass rusher getting dealt in a massive move on Saturday.

Mack's arrival could be a game changer for a franchise with four straight last-place finishes in the NFC North.

The Bears paid a big price, giving him a six-year, $141 million extension that guarantees $90 million. That made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, a day after the Rams' Aaron Donald agreed to a six-year, $135 million deal, with $87 million guaranteed.