PEORIA, Ariz. — Manny Machado calls San Diego "one of the best cities in the world" and says he was attracted to the Padres by the team's strong farm system.
The 26-year-old infielder was introduced at a news conference Friday, a day after his $300 million, 10-year contract was finalized.
Machado will play third base for the Padres. General manager A.J. Preller was coy when asked whether more additions might be coming — Bryce Harper, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel are still free agents.
Preller says "we're always open-minded."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
United schedules May 22 international friendly with Hertha Berlin
Minnesota United will play its first international friendly at new Allianz Field against venerable German Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin
Sports
Live: Watch state girls' hockey semifinals, gymnastics tournament here
The girls' hockey semifinals are being broadcast by Ch. 45. Click here for a link to the station's coverage and for a livestream of the state gymnastics tournament.
Twins
Machado attracted by Padres' farm system _ and $300 million
Manny Machado calls San Diego "one of the best cities in the world" and says he was attracted to the Padres by the team's strong farm system.
Gophers
Towns involved in car accident, questionable for tonight's game
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was involved in a car accident Thursday in the Twin Cities as he was traveling to the airport.
Outdoors
Always reaching: No stop for a metro teen focused on climbing's heights
Abigail York recalls that she was age 9 when she got roped into the sport of rock climbing. In the same way a lot of others experience the vertical world for the first time.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.