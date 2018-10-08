SKOPJE, Macedonia — A Macedonian criminal court has sentenced a former interior minister to six years in prison over the purchase of a luxury bulletproof car for the government.
Ex-minister Gordana Jankuloska was found guilty Monday of abuse of power after the court found she unlawfully influenced officials at her ministry to recommend the purchase in 2012. The 600,000-euro ($690,000) Mercedes was for the use of then-Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.
Jankuloska, 42, denied wrongdoing. She will remain free pending appeal.
Gruevski, whose conservative party governed from 2006-2015, was sentenced to two years in prison this year in the same case. His has party accused the country's left-led government of political bias.
The vehicle is now out of use.
