SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonia's criminal court has ordered a former conservative prime minister to appear at the capital's jail by Nov. 8 to begin serving a two-year prison sentence for influencing officials to buy a luxury car.
Skopje's criminal court said Friday it had notified Nikola Gruevski, prime minister from 2006-2016, during a court appearance for a different issue, after an attempt to deliver the summons to his home was unsuccessful.
Gruevski, currently a lawmaker with the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, was sentenced in May for unlawfully influencing Interior Ministry officials over the purchase of a luxury Mercedes to transport him at an estimated cost of 600,000 euros (about $690,000).
He denies the charges, saying the trial was politically motivated. He says he will appeal before the Supreme Court.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.