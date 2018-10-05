SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonia's interior minister says police have arrested seven people from an alleged criminal ring accused of providing fake travel documents to people attempting to travel to the United States and Canada via Mexico.
Interior Minister Oliver Spasovki said Friday that the arrests followed an 18-month investigation and police raids at 12 locations in four Macedonian cities, including the capital, Skopje.
Spasovki says would-be immigrants paid up to $25,000 and were given counterfeit passports and visas. He didn't give any more details.
Macedonia's public prosecutor's office says the seven suspects were taken into custody for a minimum of 30 days.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
AP Explains: Romanians to vote on gay marriage amendment
Florin Buhuceanu and his partner are boycotting a referendum this weekend that would revise the definition of family in the Constitution of Romania, an amendment intended to prevent same-sex marriages from being legalized that critics fear also could have consequences for households led by single parents and grandparents.
Local
Minnesota girl pulls 1,500-year-old pre-Viking era sword from Swedish lake
Saga Vanecek found the 1,500-year-old sword after stepping on what she thought was a stick.
World
Amnesty chief: Trump factor helping human rights campaigns
The leader of Amnesty International said human rights movements are being galvanized globally by the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump.
World
UN seeks inquiry into new claims of peacekeeper sexual abuse
The United Nations is asking Mauritania to investigate allegations that Mauritanians serving in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic sexually abused at least three children under 18.
World
Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus amid rape allegation
Cristiano Ronaldo is available to play for his Italian soccer team on Saturday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.