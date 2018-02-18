PITTSBURGH — Olli Maatta scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists to top 900 points for his career, becoming the sixth Russian-born and the fourth player in team history to reach the milestone. Malkin has 19 goals and 33 points in his last 20 games.

Bryan Rust, Zach Aston-Reese and Carl Hagelin also scored for the Penguins, who have won 11 straight at home and four in a row overall. Pittsburgh's home streak is its longest since a franchise-record 13-game run during the 2013-14 season, and dates back to a 4-0 loss against Carolina on Jan. 4.

Matt Murray made 29 saves for the win, extending his streak without a regulation loss to nine decisions. He also tied Jean-Sebastien Aubin for fifth on the team's all-time wins list with 63.

Maatta gave Pittsburgh a 4-3 lead at 7:56 of the third with a slap shot that beat Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen to the blocker side.

Rust sealed the win with his ninth with 3 1/2 minutes remaining to give the Penguisn their ninth win in the last 11.

Patrick Marleau, Connor Brown and Tyler Bozak scored for the Maple Leafs, who snapped a five-game winning streak and lost for just the second time in 11 games. Andersen finished with 34 saves.

Hagelin scored the game's first goal on a re-directed pass off the rush for his seventh 3 1/2 minutes in, and Brown tied it when he beat Murray to the blocker side with a one-timer for his 13th a little more than three minutes later.

Bozak gave Toronto the lead with his ninth midway through the period when he converted a rebound from the top of the crease and Malkin tied it 1:11 later with his 33rd of the season and point No. 900.

Aston-Reese put Pittsburgh in front at 5:21 of the second period when he settled a rebound in front and pushed it past Andersen's outstretched left pad for his third goal in three games.

Marleau tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal from between the circles for his 20th with 4:14 remaining in the second.

NOTES: Toronto's Zach Hyman left midway through the third period after Maatta pushed him into the end boards. ... The Penguins' home win streak is tied for the third-longest in team history. ... Malkin has a point in seven straight home games. ... Penguins C Sidney Crosby's 10-game home point streak ended. ... Pittsburgh D Justin Schultz missed Saturday's game because of illness. Matt Hunwick took Schultz's spot after missing the previous nine games. ... Penguins F Patric Hornqvist missed his seventh straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Penguins F Jake Guentzel played in his 100th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Detroit on Sunday.

Penguins: At Columbus on Sunday to open a three-game road trip.