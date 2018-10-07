PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken northwestern Haiti. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The quake was centered about 12 miles (20 kilometers) west-northwest of Ti Port-de-Paix off Haiti's north coast.
M5.9 quake shakes northern Haiti
