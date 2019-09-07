– After trailing by four points at halftime, the Lynx opened the second half on a 9-0 run and led thereafter in an 83-69 victory over Phoenix. The win was their fifth in row, extending what was already their longest winning streak of the season.

Four starters scored in double figures for the Lynx led by Odyssey Sims with 22 points and nine assists and Damiris Dantas with 17 points.

Sylvia Fowles had 11 points and 11 rebounds — which was significant and not just for being a double double. With her fifth rebound of the game, the 6-6 veteran center passed Tamika Catchings, the former Indiana Fever star, for second on the all-time rebound. She now has 3,323.

By the end of the third quarter, the Lynx had blown the game open, outscoring the Mercury 29-9 to take a 16-point lead into the fourth. It was the eighth time in team history that the Lynx have outscored an opponent by 20-plus points in a quarter.

By virtue of Friday’s win, the Lynx control their own destiny in the race to host a first-round, single-elimination playoff game Wednesday.

Minnesota (18-15) is a game ahead of Seattle (17-16) for the sixth spot in the WNBA standings. If the Lynx win Sunday at Los Angeles, they will clinch a home game. They could also a clinch a spot if both the Lynx and Seattle lose Sunday, but if they finish tied in the standings Seattle has the tiebreaker edge and will get the No. 6 seed and host the Lynx.

LYNX 83, PHOENIX 69 Regular-season finale: 3 p.m. Sunday at Los Angeles (ESPN2)

The top four teams in the WNBA standings get byes (including a double-bye for the top two teams), while the Nos. 5-8 seeds meet in the first round, with the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds hosting.

Chicago’s 109-104 overtime win at Connecticut on Friday guaranteed the Lynx will finish either sixth or seventh and not move up to the No 5 seed.

This was the Lynx’ third win over Phoenix this season; the other two were at Target Center. Brittney Griner, the WNBA’s leading scorer at 20.8 points per game, had only 16 points combined in those two games. She had 16 points and seven rebounds this time but was ejected in the second half as the Mercury lost its third game in a row.

The only other Phoenix players in double figures were Sophie Cunningham with 11 points and Leilani Mitchell with 10.