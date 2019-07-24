Noon vs. Washington • Target Center • No TV, 106.1-FM

Delle Donne as dominant as ever

Preview: This is a difficult way for the Lynx, who have lost two straight and three of four, to head into the WNBA All-Star break. The Mystics, at 11-6, are in third place, but they’re on a roll, having won two straight after missing three without star Elena Delle Donne. The Lynx won’t play again until Aug. 3 and won’t play at home again until Aug. 9. This latest streak of three losses in four games comes on the heels of the team having won five out of six.

Players to watch: Lynx G Odyssey Sims had 19 points Sunday in Las Vegas, leading the team in scoring for the 10th time in 19 games. F Stephanie Talbot has scored in double figures in three straight games and has hit at least one three-pointer in five straight. Delle Donne broke her nose on the first play of the Mystics’ loss to Los Angeles July 7, then missed the next two games, both losses. She has scored 28 points in two straight games — both wins — since her return. She is fourth in the league in scoring (17.5), rebounding (8.6) and three-point percentage (41.4).

Numbers: Washington is first in the league in scoring (85.9), offensive rating (108.5), net rating (plus-11.3), shooting percentage (45.0) and assists per game (21.3).

Injuries: Wolves F Jessica Shepard (knee surgery), F Karima Christmas-Kelly (knee surgery) and G Seimone Augustus (knee surgery) are out. Mystics G Kiara Leslie (knee surgery) is out.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD