– With two starters sidelined the Lynx looked to a different personnel mix to help cure what ailed them on Tuesday night.

Maya Moore scored game-high 31 points and four other starters also hit double figures and the Lynx (16-13) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 85-64 victory over the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.

Sylvia Fowles collected 15 points and 11 rebounds, Danielle Robinson had 12 points and 11 assists while Cecilia Zandalasini had 11 points and Seimone Augustus added 10.

It was Minnesota’s most offensive outing since beating New York 85-82 on July 24.

Allie Quigley scored 22 points, Courtney Vandersloot had 11 while Cheyenne Parker added 10 for Chicago (10-19).

The reigning WNBA champs, averaging just 66 points per game during their recent losing streak, were without guard Lindsay Whalen and forward Rebekkah Brunson.

Lynx 85, Chicago 64 Thursday: 9 p.m. at Las Vegas

Whalen had the night off while Brunson remained home after suffering a nose injury in Sunday’s 86-66 home loss to Atlanta. She’s considered day-to-day.

Starting instead were Zandalasini — making her first career start — while Robinson made her first of the season but 161st of her career.

The Sky claimed an 11-point lead en route to 26-17 edge after one quarter. The Lynx opened the second with eight unanswered points and briefly took a 29-28 lead on Sylvia Fowles’ layup at the 5:16 mark.

There were four lead changes and two ties the rest of the way before the Lynx claimed a 39-38 halftime lead on Robinson’s buzzer-beating jumper.

The Lynx began the third quarter with 10 unanswered points for a 49-38 lead on Moore’s jumper with 7:06 showing. The lead hit 15 at 68-53 on another Moore jumper and remained unchanged through the period’s final 1 minute 20 seconds.

In the fourth, the lead reached 22 — at 80-58 — on a Robinson layup with to 2:54 play.