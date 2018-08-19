lynx gameday
6 p.m. vs. Washington • ESPN2, 106.1-FM
Regular-season finale points Lynx to playoffs
Preview: The Lynx will finish in seventh place no matter the outcome of this game. The only question is where they will play, on the road, in Tuesday's first-round, single-elimination game. Washington, though, has a lot to play for. Natasha Cloud's fade-away, buzzer-beating jumper gave Washington a 69-67 victory over Los Angeles on Friday. It was the Mystics' eighth conseutive victory and, combined with Atlanta's loss to Phoenix, moved Washington into a tie for second in the league with the Dream. A Mystics victory and Atlanta loss to Las Vegas on Sunday would give Washington the No. 2 seed and a bye through to the league semifinals. Minnesota has lost three in a row and six of eight and is in danger of its first non-winning record since 2010.
Playoff picture: We know the Lynx will travel for the first round. The question is where. Here are the scenarios:
• If Los Angeles (which plays at Connecticut) and Phoenix (which hosts New York) both win Sunday, the Lynx will travel to Connecticut.
• If Connecticut and Phoenix both win, the Lynx go to Los Angeles.
• If Phoenix loses, regardless of the outcome of the L.A./Connecticut game, the Lynx travel to Phoenix.
Players to watch: Minnesota C Sylvia Fowles is coming off a 25-point night in Connecticut Friday. But her string of six double-doubles was broken. Fowles has 390 rebounds and needs 14 to break Sun center Jonquel Jones' single-season record of 403 set last season. G Seimone Augustus has scored in double figures in six games in a row. Washington F/G Elena Delle Donne is averaging 21 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She is shooting better than 40 percent on three-pointers. G Kristi Toliver is averaging 13.8 points and 4.4 assists.
Injuries: Lynx F Rebekkah Brunson (concussion) is doubtful. G Danielle Robinson (ankle surgery) is out. Washington G Ariel Atkins (hip) is questionable.
kent youngblood
