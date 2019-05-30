Both teams look vastly different, for different reasons.

– Seimon Augustus and Karima Christmas-Kelly – sitting out with sore knees.

It was the new-look Lynx who dominated.

Again.

– and getting contributions up and down the roster, the Lynx improved to 2-0 with a 72-61 victory over the Storm.

– making two three-pointers – and finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Lexie Brown had 10 points and four assists, and Jessica Shepard had 10 points.

Seattle was led by Natasha Howard (18 points) and Jewel Loyd (13).

But the Lynx offense did at times struggle. After winning despite 21 turnovers on opening night, the Lynx committed 21 more Wednesday.

But, up 17 entering the fourth quarter, the Lynx made up for those turnovers with defense.

Minnesota held the Storm to 2-for-15 shooting on three-pointers and just 36.4 percent shooting (24-for-66) overall. Since 2011 the Lynx are 107-3 when holding opponents under 40 percent shooting, 74-4 since 2011 when out-rebounding opponents by 10 or more. They did so 39-23 Wednesday.

– and poised – so far early this season. Minnesota out-scored the Storm in the paint – a key stat to Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

Collier picked up right where she left off Saturday, leading the Lynx with nine points in the first quarter, which ended with the Lynx up 22-9. Collier hit three of four shots, her only three-pointer and both free throws. The Lynx, playing strong defense out of the gate, held the Storm to 4-for-16 shooting in the first 10 minutes, forcing five turnovers (scoring seven points off of them) and had 14 points in the paint. The Lynx ended the quarter on an 18-5 run.

– who had seven player score between three and nine points in the first half – push their lead to 39-24 at halftime.

Leading the way in the second quarter was Brown, who scored six points, hitting a three-pointer in the process. Dantas had four points in the quarter while Fowles had seven boards and three points.

The Lynx scored the first five points of the third quarter and the lead suddenly 20. It hovered near there for much of the quarter, getting back to 20 at 59-39 when Sims fed Brown for a jumper.

The Storm scored the next five points, pulling within 15 on Howard’s free throw late, but Daniel Robinson fed Jessica Shepard for a jumper in the closing moments to give the Lynx a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Leading the way in the third was Sims, with eight points and three assists, and Dantas, who hit two three-pointers for six points in the quarter.