ATLANTA – Sylvia Fowles scored 29 points on 11-for-15 shooting, Maya Moore had 17 points and the Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 90-80 on Friday night.
The Lynx improved to 18-2 with their fifth consecutive victory, and this one was easier than their last one, when they beat New York 76-75 at home on Tuesday.
Seimone Augustus scored 14 points and Rebekkah Brunson had 12 for the Lynx, which shot 56.1 percent from the floor and had 30 assists on 37 field goals.
Tiffany Hayes scored 25 points to lead Atlanta. This game was the first of three meetings in a 12-day span for the Lynx and Dream.
