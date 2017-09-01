Two down, one to go.

After a loss in Los Angeles last Sunday the Lynx figured they’d have to win their final three regular-season games to hold on to the top seed in the approaching WNBA playoffs.

So far so good.

After winning in Indiana on Wednesday, the Lynx returned to Xcel Energy Center on Friday night and put on a four-quarter display of ball movement and sharp shooting in a 110-87 breeze of a victory over Chicago.

It was, in a literal sense, record-breaking.

The victory put the Lynx (26-7) 1½ games up on the L.A. Sparks, who played late Friday night at home. The Lynx — who finish the regular season Sunday vs. Washington — need to finish ahead of the Sparks to secure the top seed, as L.A. won the season’s head-to-head series 2-1.

On the day center Sylvia Fowles got paid, she made sure to spread it around. Her signing a multiyear extension was announced Friday morning. Hours later she scored 27 points — on 12-for-13 shooting — with 12 rebounds and five assists, which tied a career high.

Maya Moore passed Katie Smith for most three-pointers by a Lynx player, hitting seven of 14 shots and four of seven three-pointers on the way to 20 points with nine assists and seven rebounds.

But here’s the most impressive stat: 35. That’s the number of assists the Lynx compiled while making 45 shots. That’s called ball movement. And that’s why the Lynx were able to shoot a season-high 67.2 percent from the field while officially eliminating the Sky (21-21).

The 35 assists exceeded the previous franchise record by five.

The team had compiled 30 a few times. That record fell with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter, when Moore set up Seimone Augustus for a jumper.

But Fowles, Moore and Montgomery combined to score 68 points on 27-for-37 shooting, including eight of the team’s nine three pointers made.

The game was never really in question after halftime. The Lynx grew their lead to 22 in the third, prompting coach Cheryl Reeve to empty her bench.

But, with that lead cut to 11 in the first minute of the fourth, Reeve put the starters back in. About a minute later the lead was back up to 17 and the crowd was rocking.

In all, 10 Lynx players scored. And that included recent signee Cecilia Zandalasini, whose pull-up first-half jumper were the first two points of her WNBA career.

The Lynx scored 100 points in their third straight home game, a good open considering Sunday’s regular-season finale against Washington — which won in overtime over Seattle Friday — will be the team’s final game of the season at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota will play its playoff games at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.

The Sky got double-figure scoring from four of five starters, led by Kahleah Copper, who had 21. Stefanie Dolson had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot scored 14.