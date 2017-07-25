When the Lynx solved seemingly their greatest problem Tuesday, an almost unstoppable Tina Charles, the New York Liberty pushed back against the WNBA’s best team.
The Lynx barely held on to beat the Liberty, 76-75, on Tuesday, and Sugar Rodgers missed an open three-pointer from the top of the key in the game’s final seconds.
Charles, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, came into the game averaging the most field goal attempts in the league, almost 18 and three more than the next closest player. She almost single handedly kept the Liberty in the game in the first half, when she made 8 of 15 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds, including three offensive ones.
The Lynx’s best defender Rebekkah Brunson, tasked with guarding Charles, drew two fouls just about three minutes into the game, which helped Charles and New York outscore the Lynx 24-12 in the paint in the first half.
The Lynx (17-2), as expected, never looked outmatched against New York, but the Liberty (10-10) hung around - even once Minnesota closed the half on a 22-10 run for a 45-37 halftime lead.
New York discovered more offensive diversity. The Liberty never led in the second half but pulled to within one point with a 13-6 run to open the second half that didn’t include a single point from Charles. Charles didn’t score in the second half until just more than four minutes remained in the game. She finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds and took five shots in the second half.
Rebecca Allen, Epiphanny Prince and Bria Hartley - who coach Cheryl Reeve mentioned before the game as a player who her team would need to control - combined for 34 of New York’s 38 second half points.
Twelve of them came from Prince. Hartley scored all of her seven points in the second half.
The ultimate momentum shifter, the play that gave the Lynx control of the game for good, never arrived. Not when Maya Moore pulled up for three on a fast break and crouched as the ball sailed through the air before swishing in with about four minutes left in the third quarter. Not when guard Jia Perkins stole the ball and scored a fastbreak layup to put Minnesota up nine with seven minutes remaining in the came.
New York came back both times, tying it for the first time in the second half when Prince converted a jump shot with just over a minute remaining.
The Lynx offense looked sluggish in the fourth quarter, which included two Minnesota airballs. When center Plenette Pierson’s three-point attempt from the top of the key to beat an expiring shot clock missed the rim, Reeve put her hands on her hips and shook her head. After Lindsay Whalen threw an errant pass with a one-point lead and 17 seconds remaining to force a jump ball, the coach looked down and put a hand over her right eye, a look of an embarrassment.
That errant pass led to a jump ball, which ultimately gave New York the final possession and a chance to win. Rodgers, a backup guard, missed an open shot, and the Lynx escaped with a win. The New York bench pulled the Liberty close but couldn’t capture the win.
