– The Lynx appeared to be coasting to the No. 1 seed in the WNBA a month ago.

Now, after their embarrassing 78-67 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, it’s a two-team race for the league’s best record and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs into the last week of the regular season.

With the win, Los Angeles (24-8) closed within one-half of the Lynx (24-7) and, if the two teams tie, earned the tiebreaker by taking the season series 2-1.

The Sparks have two games left, the Lynx three.

The Lynx committed 18 turnovers, losing the ball 11 times on steals.

Los Angeles 78, LYNX 67 Wednesday: at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Candace Parker led the Sparks with 24 points. Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Lynx.