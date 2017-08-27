LOS ANGELES – The Lynx appeared to be coasting to the No. 1 seed in the WNBA a month ago.
Now, after their embarrassing 78-67 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, it’s a two-team race for the league’s best record and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs into the last week of the regular season.
With the win, Los Angeles (24-8) closed within one-half of the Lynx (24-7) and, if the two teams tie, earned the tiebreaker by taking the season series 2-1.
The Sparks have two games left, the Lynx three.
The Lynx committed 18 turnovers, losing the ball 11 times on steals.
Candace Parker led the Sparks with 24 points. Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Lynx.
