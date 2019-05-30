The Lynx will be without star guard Seimone Augustus for a while longer.

Hampered by knee pain for much of training camp, and forced to sit during the Lynx’s first two games, Augustus will have an arthroscopic procedure done on her knee at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester on Thursday, according to a team source.

She will be out indefinitely.

– Napheesa Collier and Jessica Shepard – who are playing a lot of minutes.

Without Augustus, coach Cheryl Reeve has gone with a starting lineup that includes Odyssey Sims at Augustus’ shooting guard spot. With both Augustus and Karima Christmas-Kelly missing the first two games with knee soreness, Collier has started at the small forward position.

While Christmas-Kelly is still getting back to 100 percent following knee surgery that ended her 2018 season, she is expected back sooner rather than later; she took part in practice on Tuesday.

Augustus will be trying to ease the pain that has left her mostly sidelined during both games and practice for a while now.

Augustus, in her 13th season, has dealt with knee pain in the past, sometimes requiring a surgical solution.