The Lynx signed Jillian Alleyne to a seven-day contract Tuesday.

The 6-3 forward played for the Lynx in the preseason before being cut. She was a second-round pick by Phoenix in 2016 out of Oregon, where she was the 10th player in NCAA Division I history with 2,000 points and 1,500 rebounds.

Alleyne played in the Israeli league last winter, averaging 18.7 points per game for Hapoel Rishon Lezion.