The Lynx on Thursday announced they have re-signed free agent forward Erlana Larkins and signed forward Kelsey Griffin.

Larkins signed with the Lynx in the middle of the 2018 and averaged 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 13 games. She’s started 122 games in her WNBA career.

Griffin, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 draft, was the MVP of the WNBL in Australia this past offseason, averaging 19.7 points and 12.3 rebounds.