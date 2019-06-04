9 p.m. at Seattle • No TV, 106.1-FM

Lynx facing Storm once again

Preview: The game, which will be live-streamed on Twitter, is the second meeting between the Lynx and the Storm in less than a week. The Lynx (3-0), coming off a 70-67 victory over Dallas on Saturday in Texas, defeated Seattle 72-61 at Target Center last Wednesday. Seattle (2-2), the defending WNBA champion, is coming off an 83-79 loss to the Chicago Sky in Chicago on Saturday. The game will be played at Angel of Winds Arena in Everett, Wash. Seattle’s Key Arena is being demolished. A new arena will open in 2021.

– two shy of her career-high (set in 2017) – on Saturday. Storm F Natasha Howard, who spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Lynx, leads the Storm in scoring (19.8 points per game) and rebounding (11 per game). G Jewell Loyd is averaging 14.3 points and G Jordin Canada is contributing 11.5 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Numbers: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles, who has 3,065 rebounds in her WNBA career, needs five to pass Tina Thompson for fourth on the league’s career list.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee) is out indefinitely. F Karima Christmas-Kelly (knee) is probable. Storm G Sue Bird (knee) is out indefinitely and F Breanna Stewart (ACL) will miss the season.

JOEL RIPPEL