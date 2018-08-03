LYNX gameday

9 p.m. at Seattle • NBATV, 106.1-FM

Back-to-back is a one-time event

Preview: After playing in Los Angeles on Thursday, the Lynx are playing on consecutive nights for the first (and only) time this season. Seattle, which has a league-best 20-7 record, is coming off a 102-91 victory at Phoenix on Tuesday — its eighth victory in its past 10 games. The Lynx defeated the Storm 91-79 on June 26 at Target Center for their 13th victory in the past 15 regular-season meetings in the series.

Players to watch: F Breanna Stewart, the WNBA Western Conference player of the month for July, leads the Storm in scoring (22.6 points per game) and rebounding (8.1). G Jewell Loyd, who is averaging 16.5 points per game, scored 29 on Tuesday. F Natasha Howard, who spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Lynx, is averaging 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She had 15 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday.

Numbers: Storm G Sue Bird played in her 502nd regular-season game Tuesday, the most in WNBA history. Lynx G Lindsay Whalen has played in the sixth-most (474). Bird is the WNBA's all-time leader in assists (2,791) while Whalen is third (2,332). Lynx C Sylvia Fowles needs 74 rebounds to become the sixth player in WNBA history with 3,000 rebounds.

Injuries: None reported by either team.

