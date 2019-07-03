There was a moment in the second quarter of the Lynx’s game against Atlanta on Tuesday at Target Center. The Dream had just hit another wide-open shot. The worst-shooting team in the WNBA was shooting 50 percent and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wasn’t happy.

She turned to her bench. “Anything they want,’’ she said.

A note: It got better.

Clamping down on defense and finally getting going on offense, the Lynx held the Dream to one field goal over the final 3:54 of the second quarter, then took over the game in the third quarter in a 85-68 victory.

In a tale of two halves, there was one constant: Stephanie Talbot. Starting for the second straight game with Damiris Dantas out with a calf injury, Talbot hit five of nine three-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points. It was her three-pointer and three free throws on consecutive possessions that gave the Lynx a 74-54 lead with 7:04 left in the game. She also had five rebounds and three assists. The announced crowd of 8,208 gave her a standing ovation when she left the game with 1:27 left.

Center Sylvia Fowles fought off foul trouble to score 16 points. Odyssey Sims had 16 points and eight assists. Alaina Coates had 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench. The Lynx had a season high with 24 assists.

It was a much-needed win for the injury-plagued Lynx (7-6), who used two roster exemptions from the league to sign former Gophers star Kenisha Bell and former Lynx player Asia Taylor after a difficult loss in Dallas on Sunday.

Atlanta (2-9) was led by Elizabeth Williams’ 14 points. Alex Bently had 10. But the Dream lost for the fourth straight time and for the ninth time in 10 games.

Talbot had six points in the first quarter, two in the second, five in the third and 11 in the fourth.

Her three-pointer early in the fourth put the Lynx up 71-54. On the next possession she was fouled and hit all three free throws with just over 7 minutes left to put the Lynx up 20.

The Dream made its first six shots while bolting to a 12-5 lead as the Lynx players tried to find their footing at both ends of the court.

They did.

The Dream cooled down, going just 2-for-11 from the floor the rest of the quarter. The Lynx, meanwhile, riding Fowles’ 10 points, found themselves down seven early, but finished the quarter on a 19-11 run and lead 22-21 entering the second quarter thanks to Fowls, Talbot (six points) and Collier (four).

The Lynx just couldn’t shake the Dream in the second quarter, mainly because they couldn’t get stops.

At one point, late in the first half, the game was tied at 32 and Atlanta was shooting 50 percent.

But, with Fowles on the bench with three fouls, the Lynx finished the half strong, on a 6-2 run, with Collier, Talbot and Alana Coates all scoring to put the Lynx up 38-34 at the half.

The Lynx finally started taking control of the game in the second half.

Talbot had five points and Collier had four in a 16-5 run to start the third quarter that put the Lynx up 54-39 on Talbot’s basket.

The Dream was 2-for-7 with three turnovers in that stretch, and couldn’t really recover the rest of the quarter.

Sims scored 10 of the Lynx’s 28 points in the quarter, with Talbot scoring five. Sims’ three-pointer late in the quarter had the Lynx up 16 entering the fourth.